“No One Can Take Assam’s Land”: Amit Shah Targets Nehru, Sends Strong Security Message

Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking in Kamrup, asserted that India will not allow any inch of Assam’s land to be taken. Referring to the Sino-Indian War, he criticized past leadership, contrasting it with the current government’s stance. Shah highlighted that 13 peace agreements have been signed to stabilise Assam and reduce insurgency. Emphasizing security and development, he said the region has seen significant improvement in peace and governance, sending a strong message on national integrity and border protection.