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"No One Should Remain Poor": PM Modi Shares Inspiring Story Of Women-Led Village

"No One Should Remain Poor": PM Modi Shares Inspiring Story Of Women-Led Village

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 13, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 13, 2026, 5:56 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi shared an inspiring anecdote at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, recalling his early days as Chief Minister in 2001. He spoke about meeting an all-women panchayat delegation, which left a lasting impression on him. Modi highlighted how one woman leader, despite limited formal education, expressed a powerful vision to eliminate poverty entirely from their village. The story underscored the strength, determination, and leadership of women in grassroots governance. He emphasized that women-led initiatives can drive meaningful change and development, showcasing the transformative power of Nari Shakti in building a stronger nation.

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