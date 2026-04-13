"No One Should Remain Poor": PM Modi Shares Inspiring Story Of Women-Led Village

PM Narendra Modi shared an inspiring anecdote at the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan, recalling his early days as Chief Minister in 2001. He spoke about meeting an all-women panchayat delegation, which left a lasting impression on him. Modi highlighted how one woman leader, despite limited formal education, expressed a powerful vision to eliminate poverty entirely from their village. The story underscored the strength, determination, and leadership of women in grassroots governance. He emphasized that women-led initiatives can drive meaningful change and development, showcasing the transformative power of Nari Shakti in building a stronger nation.