Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
“No Shortage Of Fuel”: Govt Responds As Panic Buying Reported In Some Areas Across India

“No Shortage Of Fuel”: Govt Responds As Panic Buying Reported In Some Areas Across India

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 30, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 30, 2026, 5:31 PM IST

The government has assured that petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas supplies remain adequate across India despite isolated incidents of panic buying. Officials said refineries are operating normally and inventories are sufficient to meet demand. To stabilise prices and ensure availability, excise duty on petrol and diesel has been reduced by ₹10, while export levies have been imposed on diesel and ATF. LPG supplies remain steady with no stockouts reported, and additional kerosene has been allocated to states as a precaution. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent disruptions in fuel availability nationwide.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended