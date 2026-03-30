“No Shortage Of Fuel”: Govt Responds As Panic Buying Reported In Some Areas Across India

The government has assured that petrol, diesel, LPG and natural gas supplies remain adequate across India despite isolated incidents of panic buying. Officials said refineries are operating normally and inventories are sufficient to meet demand. To stabilise prices and ensure availability, excise duty on petrol and diesel has been reduced by ₹10, while export levies have been imposed on diesel and ATF. LPG supplies remain steady with no stockouts reported, and additional kerosene has been allocated to states as a precaution. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to prevent disruptions in fuel availability nationwide.