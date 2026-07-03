No Staff, Just AI! Inside South Korea's Fully Automated Cafes

South Korea is embracing a future where robots make your coffee and AI could soon become your shop owner. Across Seoul, unmanned cafes, ramen shops and retail stores are rapidly replacing human staff as businesses battle rising labour costs and worker shortages. Customers order through self-service kiosks while robotic baristas prepare drinks with surprising precision. Even more futuristic, operators say AI is learning customer behaviour and could soon recognise regular visitors, offer personalised greetings and even hand out rewards automatically. The trend is being driven by South Korea's ageing population, shrinking workforce and growing demand for 24-hour convenience. Is this the future of shopping, or the beginning of AI replacing human jobs? Watch how South Korea is leading the automation revolution.