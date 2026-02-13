Business Today
No Threat To Wheat, Rice Or Dairy: Piyush Goyal Assures Farmers On US Trade Deal

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 13, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 13, 2026, 11:37 AM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal replied to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of spreading “falsehoods” about the India-US trade agreement. Rejecting claims that the pact will hurt farmers, Goyal assured that key crops including wheat, rice, corn, soya, spices and fruits remain fully protected. He emphasized that dairy and poultry markets have not been opened to US imports. Highlighting new export opportunities for Basmati rice, tea, marine products and cotton textiles, he said the agreement will boost demand and increase farmer incomes. Reaffirming the government’s commitment under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Goyal said farmers’ interests are paramount and will always remain safeguarded as India moves toward a stronger, self-reliant future.

