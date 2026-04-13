Noida Worker Protest Turns Violent, Days After Haryana Raises Minimum Daily Wages

Violence erupted in Noida as employees of Motherson Technology Services staged a massive protest demanding higher wages. What began as a demonstration quickly escalated, with cars set on fire, office premises vandalised, and barricades torn down. Police forces clashed with protesters and used tear gas to control the situation. Workers say rising LPG and food prices have severely impacted their livelihoods, pushing them to demand salary hikes, overtime pay, weekly offs, and timely wages. The unrest comes despite recent measures announced by the district administration, including double overtime pay and bonus assurances. The protests also echo similar labour unrest in Manesar, where wage hikes have raised concerns for the auto industry. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, and Honda could face rising cost pressures.