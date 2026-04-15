Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Noida Workers Protest Turns Violent | Wage Hike Announced Amid Clashes

Noida Workers Protest Turns Violent | Wage Hike Announced Amid Clashes

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 15, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026, 1:24 PM IST

Tensions rise in Noida as workers take to the streets over low wages, with protests in Sector 80 turning violent for the second straight day. Clashes with police, stone-pelting, and earlier incidents of arson have shaken the city. Even domestic workers from high-rises have joined the agitation, demanding fair pay. The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced a ₹3,000 wage hike, while Yogi Adityanath warns of possible organised elements behind the unrest. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the government. Amid chaos and politics, the workers say their fight is far from over.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended