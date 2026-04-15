Noida Workers Protest Turns Violent | Wage Hike Announced Amid Clashes

Tensions rise in Noida as workers take to the streets over low wages, with protests in Sector 80 turning violent for the second straight day. Clashes with police, stone-pelting, and earlier incidents of arson have shaken the city. Even domestic workers from high-rises have joined the agitation, demanding fair pay. The Uttar Pradesh Government has announced a ₹3,000 wage hike, while Yogi Adityanath warns of possible organised elements behind the unrest. Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the government. Amid chaos and politics, the workers say their fight is far from over.