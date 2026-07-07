North India Braces For Heavy Rain As IMD Sounds Fresh Orange Warning

The IMD has issued fresh rainfall alerts for several parts of North India. According to IMD scientist Dr Shashi Kant, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are under an orange warning today for heavy to very heavy rainfall. Uttarakhand, especially Bageshwar and nearby areas, may continue to receive intense rain tomorrow as well. A yellow warning has been issued for Jammu & Kashmir and adjoining regions. Parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan may also see heavy rain in isolated pockets today. Rainfall activity is expected to intensify over eastern Rajasthan in the next two to three days as the monsoon advances further.