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“Not NATO-Led, No Final Call Yet”: Starmer On UK’s Strait Of Hormuz Response

“Not NATO-Led, No Final Call Yet”: Starmer On UK’s Strait Of Hormuz Response

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 16, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 16, 2026, 5:56 PM IST

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says reopening the Strait of Hormuz is now essential to restoring market stability, but made clear that no final decision has yet been taken on how that will be done. Starmer said Britain is working with European partners, Gulf countries and the United States on a “viable collective plan” to restore freedom of navigation, while stressing that any mission would not be NATO-led. He underlined that the challenge is complex and requires a broader alliance rather than unilateral action. With mine-hunting systems already in the region and anti-drone support under discussion, London is positioning itself as a coordinator, not a driver of wider war.

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