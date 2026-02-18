Business Today
‘Nothing To Fear’: Deloitte’s Nitin Mittal Tells Youth How To Stay Relevant in AI Economy

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 18, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 18, 2026, 10:03 PM IST

At the India Today AI Summit 2026, Nitin Mittal of Deloitte India said the conversation around AI replacing content creators and professionals misses a larger point. AI usage among the next generation is inevitable, he noted — but long-term relevance will depend on human traits, not just technical skills. Mittal highlighted curiosity and adaptability as the two most critical capabilities for young people entering an AI-driven economy, adding that creativity, judgment and relationship-building remain uniquely human advantages.

