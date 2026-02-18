‘Nothing To Fear’: Deloitte’s Nitin Mittal Tells Youth How To Stay Relevant in AI Economy

At the India Today AI Summit 2026, Nitin Mittal of Deloitte India said the conversation around AI replacing content creators and professionals misses a larger point. AI usage among the next generation is inevitable, he noted — but long-term relevance will depend on human traits, not just technical skills. Mittal highlighted curiosity and adaptability as the two most critical capabilities for young people entering an AI-driven economy, adding that creativity, judgment and relationship-building remain uniquely human advantages.