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Novo Slashes Prices Of Ozempic, Wegovy In India

Novo Slashes Prices Of Ozempic, Wegovy In India

Neetu Chandra Sharma
Neetu Chandra Sharma
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 31, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 31, 2026, 5:40 PM IST

Novo Nordisk India has cut prices of its semaglutide therapies Ozempic and Wegovy by up to 48% at the starting dose, as competition intensifies following patent expiry and the entry of generics. The revised pricing brings the weekly cost down to Rs 1,415, or about Rs 202 per day, aimed at expanding access in a price-sensitive market. Speaking to Business Today, Vikrant Shrotriya said the move is driven by patient need and feedback from doctors.

 

“We’ve heard from patients and doctors, and we’re acting on that feedback,” he said, adding that wider access to effective therapies is critical given India’s growing burden of diabetes and obesity. The price revision comes at a time when lower-cost alternatives are entering the market, increasing competition and putting pressure on pricing across the GLP-1 segment. 

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