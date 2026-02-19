NPCI & Anthropic Test AI-Driven Shopping: Order Groceries & Food via Claude Using UPI Payments

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is venturing into the future of "agentic commerce" through a new pilot program with the AI firm Anthropic. This collaboration allows users to delegate shopping tasks such as ordering groceries from BigBasket or food from Swiggy directly to the Claude AI assistant, which then completes the transaction seamlessly via UPI. Currently running in a closed user group, the service allows for automated payments of up to Rs 15,000, marking a significant shift from simple conversational AI to an end-to-end fulfillment ecosystem where the AI handles discovery, ordering, and real-time payments in a single workflow. Here's a snippet of the conversation Aishwarya Patil of Business Today had with Sohini Rajola, Executive Director-Growth, NPCI...