Nuclear Talks Or War? Iran Warns U.S. Bases Could Be Targeted

Nuclear Talks Or War? Iran Warns U.S. Bases Could Be Targeted

  New Delhi,
  Feb 11, 2026,
  Updated Feb 11, 2026, 11:23 AM IST

Tensions are rising in the Middle East after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met US envoy Steve Witkoff in Oman, calling the talks a “good start” even as fears of war loom large. Iran has reiterated its right to uranium enrichment, warning it will not bow to pressure. Araghchi said Iran is prepared for diplomacy—but also for war—if challenged. The crisis has intensified after US President Donald Trump threatened military action and Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to present Israel’s concerns in Washington. Global powers are urging restraint amid escalating rhetoric.

