Nvidia CEO Admits Affair Amid Chinese Spy Allegations | What Happens Next?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the man behind the world's first $5 trillion company, is facing one of the biggest controversies of his career amid allegations of a possible Chinese intelligence honey-trap. Huang has admitted being unfaithful to his wife and apologised to his family, while Nvidia's board has launched an independent investigation into whether its CEO was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. At the centre of the allegations is Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that purchases Nvidia's AI chips. China has dismissed the espionage allegations as unfounded. U.S. President Donald Trump has defended Huang, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio has declined to comment. Did any sensitive information reach Beijing? Could the investigation threaten Huang's leadership? And what does this mean for Nvidia, US-China relations and the global AI industry? Watch Business Today TV's special report for the latest developments.