Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Says AI Will Create Jobs, Boost Productivity & Transform Work

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang shares a bold vision for the future of artificial intelligence, explaining why AI won’t replace jobs – but instead create more opportunities. Speaking at the GTC developer conference, Huang highlighted how past technologies like PCs, the internet, and mobile devices made people more productive, and busier, rather than unemployed. He explained that AI agents will handle tasks faster, but humans will still be needed to manage, oversee, and guide these systems. With global labour shortages in industries like trucking and manufacturing, AI and robotics are expected to fill critical gaps, driving economic growth and increasing hiring demand. Huang also painted a future where companies operate alongside millions of AI agents working 24/7. As AI reshapes industries, the role of humans will evolve – not disappear – opening the door to a new era of productivity and innovation.