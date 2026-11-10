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Nvidia CEO’s China Links Under Scrutiny: A Timeline Of Huang’s Trump Meetings

Nvidia CEO’s China Links Under Scrutiny: A Timeline Of Huang’s Trump Meetings

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 10, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026, 1:17 PM IST

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is at the centre of an espionage controversy following reports about his alleged relationship with a Chinese businesswoman accused of passing information to Beijing. The revelations have drawn fresh attention to his meetings with US President Donald Trump, which took place around key shifts in Washington’s chip export policy towards China. From restrictions on Nvidia’s H20 chip to conditional approvals for H200 sales, the timeline raises questions about US technology strategy and national security. Did the meetings influence policy decisions, or was the timing coincidental? India Today’s OSINT Report examines the timeline and the wider stakes.

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