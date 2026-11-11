Nvidia Espionage Row: Did China Target Jensen Huang In An Alleged Honeytrap?

Nvidia’s alleged China espionage controversy raises questions about advanced AI chips, opaque corporate structures and a suspected intelligence operation targeting CEO Jensen Huang. At the centre of the allegations are Singapore-based Megaspeed, its Malaysian subsidiary Speedmatrix and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. A New York Times investigation reportedly cited US intelligence assessments suggesting a possible honeytrap operation and the transfer of information to Beijing. The controversy also draws attention to earlier cases involving alleged Chinese technology espionage, including the theft of sensitive US military information. We examine the claims, the evidence reported so far and the wider stakes for global technology security.