Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT GolfBT Most Powerful WomenEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
Nvidia Espionage Row: Did China Target Jensen Huang In An Alleged Honeytrap?

Nvidia Espionage Row: Did China Target Jensen Huang In An Alleged Honeytrap?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Nov 11, 2026,
  • Updated Nov 11, 2026, 2:37 PM IST

 

Nvidia’s alleged China espionage controversy raises questions about advanced AI chips, opaque corporate structures and a suspected intelligence operation targeting CEO Jensen Huang. At the centre of the allegations are Singapore-based Megaspeed, its Malaysian subsidiary Speedmatrix and Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang. A New York Times investigation reportedly cited US intelligence assessments suggesting a possible honeytrap operation and the transfer of information to Beijing. The controversy also draws attention to earlier cases involving alleged Chinese technology espionage, including the theft of sensitive US military information. We examine the claims, the evidence reported so far and the wider stakes for global technology security.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended