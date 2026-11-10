Nvidia's $200 Billion Shock: Jensen Huang Spy Scandal Raises Questions Over AI Future

Nvidia faces one of its biggest leadership crises as CEO Jensen Huang comes under scrutiny following revelations of an affair with a woman allegedly linked to Chinese intelligence. The controversy has triggered an independent board investigation, sent Nvidia shares tumbling and raised serious questions about the future of the world's leading AI chipmaker. With nearly $200 billion wiped off Nvidia's market value in a single trading session, investors are now confronting an uncomfortable question: What happens if Jensen Huang exits? After 33 years at the helm, Huang remains central to Nvidia's technology strategy, global partnerships and massive AI investments. But with no publicly identified successor, could a leadership shake-up threaten the wider AI boom? This report examines Nvidia's succession dilemma, its investments in OpenAI and other AI companies, growing competition from Google, and reactions from Donald Trump and China. Watch to understand what's at stake for Nvidia and global technology markets.