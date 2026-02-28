Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
O Panneerselvam Joins DMK | AIADMK Rift Deepens Before TN Polls

O Panneerselvam Joins DMK | AIADMK Rift Deepens Before TN Polls

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 28, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 28, 2026, 5:30 PM IST

In a dramatic political move ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, three-time former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Once seen as a loyalist of Jayalalithaa, OPS’s switch has stirred sharp reactions across the state’s political spectrum. Taking direct aim at Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), he accused the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership of arrogance and dictatorship. The ruling party, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, welcomed OPS warmly, framing the larger political battle as one against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Meanwhile, leaders within the National Democratic Alliance have labelled OPS ungrateful, warning the DMK about his past political shifts. Jayalalithaa’s former aide V. K. Sasikala called the move unfortunate. With alliances shifting and tempers rising, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is heating up fast.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended