O Panneerselvam Joins DMK | AIADMK Rift Deepens Before TN Polls

In a dramatic political move ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, three-time former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Once seen as a loyalist of Jayalalithaa, OPS’s switch has stirred sharp reactions across the state’s political spectrum. Taking direct aim at Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS), he accused the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leadership of arrogance and dictatorship. The ruling party, led by Chief Minister M K Stalin, welcomed OPS warmly, framing the larger political battle as one against the Bharatiya Janata Party. Meanwhile, leaders within the National Democratic Alliance have labelled OPS ungrateful, warning the DMK about his past political shifts. Jayalalithaa’s former aide V. K. Sasikala called the move unfortunate. With alliances shifting and tempers rising, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is heating up fast.