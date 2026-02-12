Business Today
Odisha's Fintech Corridor Could See Investments Of Over $100M+ Within 3 Yr: GFTN'S Sopnendu Mohanty

Aishwarya Patil
Aishwarya Patil
  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 12, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 12, 2026, 9:42 AM IST

Odisha is laying the groundwork for a dedicated fintech corridor, with a vision to develop a $100 million+ capital structure over the next three years. Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO of GFTN, highlights the strategic steps currently underway to realize this goal. This includes the GFTN BharatNetra program involving 12-15 companies and new MOUs designed to link Indian startups with global partners. By bringing together strategic capital from players like GFTN, SBI Holding, Axiom Capital, Ant International and BFSI majors both domestic and international. GFTN's BharatNetra program focuses on providing the necessary hand-holding for aspiring companies to scale high-quality financial products. Listen in as Business Today's Aishwarya Patil speaks to Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO, GFTN (Global Finance & Technology Network) on the sidelines of the Black Swan Summit in Odisha.

