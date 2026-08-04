Oil Ministry Clarifies Fuel Contamination Media Reports | Only 2 Cases Found Across India

The Oil Ministry has clarified reports on fuel contamination, stating that fuel quality is being monitored through regular testing by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). Chetan Bhutani, Business Today, reports that more than 2,000 fuel samples have been tested nationwide for chloride and sulphide contamination, with only two cases of chloride contamination detected so far. The ministry said strict action will be taken against any retail outlet found guilty of contamination or adulteration. As a precaution, OMCs have intensified quality checks, including conducting water ingress tests 8–12 times a day across the fuel supply chain to ensure consumer safety.