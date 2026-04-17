"Oil Prices Are Coming Down": Trump Signals Iran Deal With No Nuclear Weapons Soon

U.S. President Donald Trump said the US economy is showing positive signs, pointing to a strong stock market and falling oil prices. He added that talks with Iran appear to be moving in the right direction and expressed confidence that a deal could be reached soon. According to Trump, the agreement would ensure that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons. His remarks come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and growing global concern over oil supply and regional stability. Trump suggested that lower energy prices and diplomacy could help ease fears of a wider conflict.