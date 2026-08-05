Oil Prices May Fall To $60? Expert Explains How Middle East Tensions And OPEC Could Impact Crude

Crude oil prices could face pressure if tensions in the Middle East ease and global supply increases. The discussion explores how geopolitical developments and OPEC's production decisions may influence the future direction of oil prices. Vaibhav Sanghavi, CEO, ASK Hedge Solutions, explains that if the regional conflict stabilises, crude oil could move back to the $60–$65 per barrel range. He also highlights that differences within OPEC over production levels could lead to higher supply, putting further pressure on prices. However, if geopolitical tensions continue, oil prices may remain elevated for a shorter period. The conversation covers the key global factors that investors and market participants should watch in the crude oil market.