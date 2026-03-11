Oil Shock Begins: West Asia War Sends Global Fuel Prices Soaring From US To Europe

The escalating West Asia conflict is now shaking the global economy, with oil and gas prices surging worldwide. Tensions around the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for nearly 20% of global oil and LNG trade, are threatening energy supplies. In the United States, gasoline prices have already jumped overnight, while motorists in France, Germany, and Poland are bracing for higher fuel costs and possible shortages. Analysts warn that prolonged instability could disrupt global shipments and push inflation higher again. From Europe to America, fuel pumps are becoming the first frontline of the war’s economic fallout, raising fears of a new global energy shock.