Oil Shock Twist: U.S. Eases Iran Sanctions To Cool Prices, Sparks Global Market Uncertainty Amid War

As the West Asia war enters its fourth week, global attention is locked on surging oil prices disrupting trade and economies. In a significant move, the United States has temporarily eased sanctions on Iranian oil shipments at sea, aiming to stabilise markets. While U.S. officials claim large volumes could soon reach buyers, Iran has dismissed these assertions, calling them misleading. The move marks a shift in Washington’s strategy amid mounting pressure. For India, this could offer relief by enabling access to cheaper crude, easing fuel costs and boosting energy security, even as uncertainty continues to grip global oil markets.