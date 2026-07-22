Old Tax Regime Vs New Tax Regime: Where Will You Save More Tax? | Tax Guide | Personal Finance

In this episode of Money Today, Business Today's Sakshi Batra speaks with tax expert Gauri Chadha to decode everything taxpayers need to know before filing their Income Tax Returns. The discussion covers the old vs new tax regime, who should choose which regime, key deductions, common filing mistakes, tax refunds, notices from the Income Tax Department, and important deadlines. The conversation also explains how salaried individuals, business owners, investors, and first-time taxpayers can file their returns correctly while avoiding common pitfalls. If you're still confused about which tax regime to opt for or want to ensure a hassle-free ITR filing experience, this comprehensive discussion offers practical insights and expert guidance.