Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
what’s hot
On Ground In Lebanon: Fear, Destruction And Displacement As Israeli Strikes Intensify

On Ground In Lebanon: Fear, Destruction And Displacement As Israeli Strikes Intensify

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 17, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 17, 2026, 11:37 AM IST

West Asia is witnessing a sharp escalation as violence intensifies in Lebanon, with Israel stepping up strikes on Hezbollah positions in the country’s south. A powerful explosion rocked Beirut’s southern suburbs, leaving widespread destruction and pushing the death toll from Israeli strikes past 850, according to local authorities. The humanitarian crisis is deepening rapidly, with over 800,000 people displaced and forced to flee their homes. Emergency services, including the Red Cross, have activated full-scale operations, rushing aid and medical support to affected communities. On the ground, Israeli forces have launched limited operations targeting Hezbollah strongholds, with heavy fighting reported in areas like Khiam. The conflict, rooted in broader regional tensions and Iran-backed Hezbollah’s involvement, risks spiraling further. As global concern mounts, the United Kingdom has pledged additional humanitarian assistance, while the international community watches closely for signs of a wider escalation. Lebanon once again finds itself at the center of a volatile conflict, caught between Israeli military action and Hezbollah’s response, raising fears of a prolonged and devastating confrontation.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended