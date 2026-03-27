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On Ground In Tel Aviv: Repeated Sirens And Missile Interceptions Mark Rising Tensions

On Ground In Tel Aviv: Repeated Sirens And Missile Interceptions Mark Rising Tensions

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Mar 27, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 27, 2026, 12:57 PM IST

 

Reporting from Tel Aviv, India Today Global Editor Pranay Upadhyaya brings ground visuals as sirens continue to echo across the city. Multiple alerts have been triggered since morning, indicating a sharp escalation in hostilities. The skies above Tel Aviv show active missile interceptions, with visible trails of interceptor rockets responding to incoming threats. Iranian missile activity appears to have intensified, raising concerns on the ground. Residents remain on high alert as authorities assess potential impact sites. With sirens still blaring and aerial activity ongoing, the situation remains tense and rapidly evolving, as Israel responds to continued missile threats.

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