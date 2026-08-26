Onam 2026: Kerala Celebrates Mahabali, Pookkalam, Sadhya And Gen-Z Festivities

Onam 2026 brings Kerala alive with 10 days of vibrant celebrations, colourful Pookkalams, traditional music, delicious feasts and the legendary return of King Mahabali. From elaborate flower carpets and the grand Onam Sadhya to traditional games and tug-of-war competitions, the festival blends age-old customs with a distinctly Gen-Z vibe. Campuses and communities are celebrating with kasavu sarees, mundus, dance, selfies and reels, giving Onam a fresh contemporary twist. Yet, at its heart, the festival continues to celebrate the values associated with Mahabali’s rule — equality, prosperity and harmony. From pookkalam to payasam, Kerala is celebrating Onam in full colour.