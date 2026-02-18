One Person, 14 Days, 15 Engineers Replaced: Vishal Sikka Reveals AI’s Real Power

In a high-impact session, Vishal Sikka, Founder and CEO of Vianai Systems, explained why AI’s impact is “real, but not sudden.” He highlighted how AI can deliver dramatic productivity gains—compressing months of work by large teams into days or even minutes for individuals who know how to use it well. At the same time, he acknowledged disruption, noting that routine knowledge work is becoming unnecessary while entirely new opportunities are emerging. Calling it “creative destruction at hyper speed,” Sikka urged organisations to focus on what new value AI can unlock, rather than fear what it may replace.