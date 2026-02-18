One World One Family Mission Promotes Inclusive Growth And Social Impact With Business Today

The One World, One Family Global Leadership Award ceremony, held at the National Stock Exchange of India, emphasized the integration of financial markets with social impact. An unidentified speaker highlighted that the mission advocates for inclusive growth where progress is measured by human dignity and well-being rather than just economic indicators. The event featured the unveiling of a special edition cover page and recognized 51 leaders for their contributions to society. The speaker discussed the vision of the Social Stock Exchange, noting that capital directed with purpose can bridge social disparities. Reflecting on a life of service, the speaker stated, 'I think more than me choosing the mission, the mission has chosen me,' attributing their inspiration to the philosophy of 'Love all, serve all.' The ceremony underscored the importance of selfless service and the 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy, celebrating shared humanity and collective potential in a divided world.