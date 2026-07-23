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"Only Deeper Cooperation Can De-Risk & Diversify": S. Jaishankar At ASEAN Conference In Manila

"Only Deeper Cooperation Can De-Risk & Diversify": S. Jaishankar At ASEAN Conference In Manila

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026, 3:15 PM IST

Addressing the ASEAN Post-Ministerial Conference in Manila, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stressed that deep regional cooperation is crucial to de-risk and diversify in an increasingly turbulent world. Highlighting 2026 as the ASEAN-India Year of Maritime Cooperation, Jaishankar underscored the necessity of adhering to international maritime law to protect vulnerable supply chains across energy, food, and health sectors. Reaffirming India's commitment to ASEAN centrality, he noted that the synergy between the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative will empower both regions—representing two billion people—to safely navigate global volatility, supply disruptions, and geopolitical transitions together.

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