“Only The U.S. Can Get Both Sides Talking,”: Marco Rubio On Ending Russia-Ukraine War

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said the United States is committed to helping end the Russia–Ukraine war, stressing that Washington’s primary interest is to see the conflict stop as soon as possible. Rubio said the US is uniquely placed to bring both sides to the negotiating table, noting that recent talks between military officials from Russia and Ukraine have already taken place in the Middle East, with further discussions planned in Geneva. He underlined that the US is not seeking to impose or force a deal, but to play a constructive role in facilitating dialogue. Calling the war destructive and unnecessary, Rubio said efforts to end the conflict should be welcomed, adding that continued fighting only prolongs suffering and instability.