"Open The F***in Strait" Trump’s Explosive Easter Threat To Iran Sparks Massive Backlash

U.S. President Donald Trump has sparked massive outrage with an explosive Easter message targeting Iran, issuing a profanity-laced ultimatum over the Strait of Hormuz. The post, filled with threats of strikes on Iranian infrastructure, drew sharp criticism from U.S. politicians across the spectrum. Chris Murphy called it “unhinged,” while Marjorie Taylor Greene distanced herself, questioning Trump’s alignment with Christian values. Chris Van Hollen went further, calling him unfit for office. Despite backlash, Trump doubled down, setting a fresh deadline for Iran, escalating already volatile tensions in the Middle East.