OpenAI Chief Says Superintelligence Could Arrive By 2028, Urges Democratic AI Future

  • New Delhi,
  • Feb 20, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 20, 2026, 12:30 PM IST

At the India AI Summit, OpenAI’s chief highlighted the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence, warning that early forms of superintelligence could emerge within the next few years. He noted dramatic advances in reasoning, coding, and research capabilities, while praising India’s growing leadership in sovereign AI and digital infrastructure. Emphasizing democratization over centralization, he argued that concentrating AI power in a single country or company could pose global risks. The speech underscored the need for resilience, international coordination, and iterative deployment as AI reshapes economies, jobs, healthcare, and education. While acknowledging uncertainty, he called for broad societal debate to ensure AI enhances human agency, preserves democracy, and avoids totalitarian control in an increasingly automated world.

Post a comment0
