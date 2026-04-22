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Operation Sindoor Anniversary: How Igla Missiles Guard India’s Borders

Operation Sindoor Anniversary: How Igla Missiles Guard India’s Borders

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2026, 5:40 PM IST

Marking one year of Operation Sindoor, Manjeet Negi brings a gripping ground report on India’s air defense readiness. Following the massive drone and missile barrage launched from across the border, the Indian Army has significantly fortified its frontlines. At the heart of this shield is the Igla Missile System- a lethal, shoulder-fired "Fire and Forget" weapon. We witness firsthand how air defense personnel engage and neutralize enemy drones within a 5km range. From Zu-23 guns to the Akash Missile System, discover how India’s multi-layered defense remains an impenetrable wall against cross-border aerial threats.

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