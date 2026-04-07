Operation Sindoor Shows Why Medical Support Is Key To National Security

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister emphasised that India’s expanding health infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is transforming access to medical care across the country. Highlighting the rapid growth of AIIMS institutions and medical colleges, he noted that schemes such as the Ayushman Card are making healthcare more accessible and affordable for millions. He also pointed out significant progress in critical areas including cancer treatment, bypass surgeries and complex medical procedures.

However, the Defence Minister acknowledged that India still has considerable ground to cover in frontier technologies and deep research. He stressed the need to strengthen capabilities in early cancer detection, personalised medicine, cardiovascular predictive models and mental health research. Addressing the pharmaceutical sector, Rajnath Singh underlined the importance of moving beyond generic drug production towards innovation-driven research and self-reliance in high-end drug development.

He further called for enhanced focus on clinical research, global quality standards, and the active participation of MSMEs and start-ups in pharmaceutical innovation. According to him, building a robust testing infrastructure and developing a skilled workforce will not only fulfil domestic healthcare needs but also position India as a global leader. Emphasising the concept of health security, he stated that it is as vital as border security, playing a crucial role even in major operations like Operation Sindoor by ensuring strong medical support for personnel.

However, the Chief Minister acknowledged that India still has considerable ground to cover in frontier technologies and deep research. He stressed the need to strengthen capabilities in early cancer detection, personalised medicine, cardiovascular predictive models and mental health research. Addressing the pharmaceutical sector, Yogi Adityanath underlined the importance of moving beyond generic drug production towards innovation-driven research and self-reliance in high-end drug development.

He further called for enhanced focus on clinical research, global quality standards, and the active participation of MSMEs and start-ups in pharmaceutical innovation. According to him, building a robust testing infrastructure and developing a skilled workforce will not only fulfil domestic healthcare needs but also position India as a global leader. Emphasising the concept of health security, he stated that it is as vital as border security, playing a crucial role even in major operations like Operation Sindoor by ensuring strong medical support for personnel.