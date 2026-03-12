Opposition Moves No-Trust Motion Against Speaker Om Birla As Parliament Sees Heated Showdown

High political drama unfolded in Parliament as the Opposition moved a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The debate, expected to end in defeat for the Opposition, triggered sharp exchanges between the treasury benches and Opposition leaders. Day two of the discussion saw protests, sloganeering, and heated confrontations inside the House. Congress MPs also staged demonstrations in the Parliament complex over reports of a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across the country. Inside Parliament, tensions escalated as Rahul Gandhi and ruling party members clashed during the debate. Congress leaders intensified their criticism, while the government strongly defended the Speaker. Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded forcefully to the allegations, backing Om Birla and attacking the Opposition’s claims. The episode has once again highlighted the growing trust deficit between the government and the Opposition during the ongoing Budget Session.