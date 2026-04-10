Over 1 Crore Voters Cast Ballots As Assam, Kerala And Puducherry Seal Assembly Poll Fate

Over one crore voters across Assam, Kerala and Puducherry cast their ballots in a massive democratic exercise as polling concluded for more than 200 assembly seats. Assam witnessed a high-voltage BJP vs Congress battle, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma seeking a third straight term. In Kerala, a triangular contest unfolded as the ruling Left, Congress-led opposition and BJP battled for voter support. Puducherry saw a tightly fought election marred by sporadic clashes and allegations of inducements. With EVMs now sealed, attention shifts to the big question—who will emerge victorious when results are announced?