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Pahalgam Terror Attack 1-Year Anniversary: Mir Fareed Reports From The New Martyrs’ Memorial Wall

Pahalgam Terror Attack 1-Year Anniversary: Mir Fareed Reports From The New Martyrs’ Memorial Wall

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2026, 5:37 PM IST

It has been exactly one year since the horrific terror attack in Baisaran claimed twenty-six innocent lives. Today, Pahalgam stands transformed—not just by grief, but by a new landmark of remembrance: the Martyrs’ Memorial Wall. As Mir Fareed reports from the site, the names of the fallen are now etched in stone, serving as a solemn reminder of that dark day. While the tourism industry and government stakeholders have worked tirelessly to revive the valley’s image, the struggle to regain full tourist confidence continues. Is a "Safe Kashmir" still a distant dream, or is Pahalgam finally healing?

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