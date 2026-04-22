Pahalgam Terror Attack 1-Year Anniversary: Mir Fareed Reports From The New Martyrs’ Memorial Wall

It has been exactly one year since the horrific terror attack in Baisaran claimed twenty-six innocent lives. Today, Pahalgam stands transformed—not just by grief, but by a new landmark of remembrance: the Martyrs’ Memorial Wall. As Mir Fareed reports from the site, the names of the fallen are now etched in stone, serving as a solemn reminder of that dark day. While the tourism industry and government stakeholders have worked tirelessly to revive the valley’s image, the struggle to regain full tourist confidence continues. Is a "Safe Kashmir" still a distant dream, or is Pahalgam finally healing?