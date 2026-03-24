Pakistan Crisis Deepens As PSL Curtailed Amid Taliban Threats And Economic Pressure

Pakistan is facing a deepening crisis on multiple fronts as global turmoil and internal security threats collide. The West Asia conflict has strained fuel supplies, driving up prices and forcing widespread disruptions- schools shut, offices scaled back, and transport curtailed. Even the Pakistan Super League has been scaled down, officially blamed on regional instability. However, intelligence sources suggest a more serious concern: fear of Taliban-linked attacks. Rising tensions with Afghan factions and recent deadly strikes have heightened security risks, with fears of potential attacks during high-profile events. Beneath the official narrative lies a stark reality of growing instability and insecurity.