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Pakistan Faces Debt Pressure As UAE, Saudi & China Demand Repayments Amid West Asia Crisis

Pakistan Faces Debt Pressure As UAE, Saudi & China Demand Repayments Amid West Asia Crisis

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 6, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 6, 2026, 2:27 PM IST

Pakistan is attempting to position itself as a mediator in the West Asia conflict, but faces a deepening financial crisis. The United Arab Emirates has reportedly asked Islamabad to repay $3.5 billion this month, while Saudi Arabia is demanding $6.3 billion amid dissatisfaction over Pakistan’s muted response to regional tensions. China has also sought repayment of $220 million in energy dues. With rising inflation and shrinking reserves, Islamabad’s economic strain is intensifying, raising questions about its ability to balance geopolitical ambitions with mounting financial obligations.

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