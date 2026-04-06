Pakistan Faces Debt Pressure As UAE, Saudi & China Demand Repayments Amid West Asia Crisis

Pakistan is attempting to position itself as a mediator in the West Asia conflict, but faces a deepening financial crisis. The United Arab Emirates has reportedly asked Islamabad to repay $3.5 billion this month, while Saudi Arabia is demanding $6.3 billion amid dissatisfaction over Pakistan’s muted response to regional tensions. China has also sought repayment of $220 million in energy dues. With rising inflation and shrinking reserves, Islamabad’s economic strain is intensifying, raising questions about its ability to balance geopolitical ambitions with mounting financial obligations.