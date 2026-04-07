"Pakistan Ke Kitne Tukde Honge": Rajnath Singh’s Big Warning Amid Bengal Political Battle | Exclusive

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a strong warning to Pakistan during a rally in Barrackpore, recalling the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh. Responding to provocative remarks from a Pakistani minister, he cautioned that any attempt to threaten India could have severe consequences. Singh also targeted Mamata Banerjee, accusing her government of stalling development in West Bengal. He urged voters to support the BJP, highlighting the leadership of Narendra Modi and promising rapid growth and economic progress for the state if given the opportunity.