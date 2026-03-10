Pakistan Orders Two-Week School Closure Amid Oil Price Shock From Iran War

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced emergency austerity measures on Monday (March 9), including the closure of schools for two weeks and major cuts to government fuel use, as surging oil prices linked to the war with Iran threaten the country’s fragile economy. In a televised address, Sharif said Pakistan- which imports most of its energy must immediately reduce fuel consumption and government spending to cope with rising energy costs. Under the plan, all schools will close for two weeks starting next week, while universities will shift to online classes to reduce commuting and fuel use. The government will also cut fuel allowances for departments by 50% for two months, and 60% of official vehicles excluding buses and ambulances will be taken off the road. Additional measures include a four-day work week for government offices, with only 50% of staff working on-site, except for essential services. Sharif also ordered a 20% reduction in departmental spending, banning the purchase of new vehicles, air conditioners and furniture. Most foreign travel by ministers and officials will also be restricted as the government tries to stabilize the economy amid the global energy shock.