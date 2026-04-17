Pakistan Steps In As US-Iran Talks Stall; Asim Munir In Tehran Amid Fragile Ceasefire

Pakistan has stepped into a critical diplomatic role as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir has arrived in Tehran with a high-level delegation, aiming to revive stalled negotiations and prevent a fragile ceasefire from collapsing. The latest round of talks in Islamabad failed to produce a breakthrough, with no timeline for further negotiations. At the core of the deadlock lies Iran’s nuclear programme, with sharp differences over uranium enrichment and future capabilities. Key flashpoints include the strategic Strait of Hormuz, as well as parallel tensions involving Israel and Lebanon, which are increasingly tied to the broader conflict. While Washington has praised Islamabad’s mediation efforts, significant gaps remain. With the ceasefire deadline approaching, the region stands at a tipping point between diplomacy and escalation.