Pakistan’s Four-Front Crisis: Balochistan, TTP, PoK Protests And Afghan Border Test Asim Munir

Pakistan’s security establishment is facing mounting pressure across four distinct fronts. In Balochistan, separatist attacks have killed dozens of security personnel, prompting large military operations. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, renewed militant assaults linked to the TTP are targeting police and security convoys. Pakistan-administered Kashmir has witnessed deadly clashes amid protests over political representation and local rights. Meanwhile, tensions with Afghanistan remain high as Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering TTP fighters, an allegation the Taliban denies. Together, these crises are stretching Pakistan’s forces and raising questions over whether Field Marshal Asim Munir’s establishment can contain several unrelated but simultaneous challenges at once.