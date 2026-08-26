Pakistan’s New Military Airbridge: What Are Turkey And China Delivering?

A major airlift into Pakistan has raised questions about a possible expansion of its drone and air-defence capabilities. Over nearly 60 hours, Turkish military transport aircraft reportedly flew multiple sorties to key Pakistani airbases, while Chinese Y-20 aircraft were also tracked arriving in the country. Defence analysts have linked the activity to possible deliveries of drones, loitering munitions, counter-drone technology and air-defence components, although no official cargo manifest has been released. The timing has also drawn attention, coming shortly after Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia signed the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement. Here’s what the reported military movement could mean for Pakistan and India.