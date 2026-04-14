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Pakistan’s Strategic Gamble | Jets Deployed To Saudi Amid US-Iran Talks Collapse

Pakistan’s Strategic Gamble | Jets Deployed To Saudi Amid US-Iran Talks Collapse

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 14, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 14, 2026, 12:46 PM IST

Amid fragile diplomacy in Islamabad, Pakistan makes a quiet yet powerful move—deploying fighter jets to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence pact. At the same time, high-stakes talks between the United States and Iran collapse, with JD Vance confirming no deal. Caught between allies and neighbours, Pakistan walks a tightrope—backing Riyadh while mediating with Tehran. What looks like a routine deployment is, in truth, a signal to both sides. As tensions rise, one question lingers: how long can Pakistan balance both worlds before it must choose?

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