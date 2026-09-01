PAK’s Digital Terror Plot: How ISI-Backed Networks Hide Behind Anonymous Online Chats

Indian security agencies are confronting an evolving digital threat, with reports suggesting Pakistan’s ISI-backed terror networks are exploring anonymous and encrypted online platforms to conceal communications. Investigators are reportedly examining niche chat services, VPN-accessed platforms and Tor-based applications, where identities can be difficult to trace. Some reports have also alleged the use of chat functions on pornography websites as part of this wider communication ecosystem. The concern is that recruitment, instructions and coordination could take place without conventional phone numbers or easily identifiable accounts. The technology itself is not inherently criminal—encryption and privacy tools have legitimate uses. The challenge for agencies is identifying and disrupting their alleged misuse by terror networks.