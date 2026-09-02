Paper Leak Protests: Supreme Court Quashes FIRs, CJP Calls Off September 5 March

In a major development over protests against alleged paper leaks, the Supreme Court has quashed FIRs filed across the country in connection with demonstrations held between July 20 and July 25. Using its powers under Article 142, the court also said no fresh FIRs should be registered over the protests. Following assurances from the Centre, the CJP withdrew its planned September 5 protest march. The government has also assured the court that compensation modalities will be worked out for families of NEET aspirants who died by suicide, while certain cases involving alleged serious criminal antecedents may continue.